Russia, Nicaragua Ink Deal On Cooperation In Use Of Peaceful Nuclear Technologies

Daniyal Sohail Published March 29, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Russia, Nicaragua Ink Deal on Cooperation in Use of Peaceful Nuclear Technologies

Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies.

The signing ceremony was aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev signed the agreement from Russia's side.

More Stories From Technology

