Russia, Nicaragua Ink Deal On Cooperation In Use Of Peaceful Nuclear Technologies
Daniyal Sohail Published March 29, 2023 | 09:29 PM
Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies.
The signing ceremony was aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev signed the agreement from Russia's side.