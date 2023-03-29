Russia, Nicaragua Ink Deal on Cooperation in Use of Peaceful Nuclear Technologies

Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia and Nicaragua on Wednesday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of non-electric applications of peaceful nuclear technologies.

The signing ceremony was aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev signed the agreement from Russia's side.