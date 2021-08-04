Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Will Be Resolved - Source

Russian Mission Control Center does not have information on when issues with Starliner aircraft will be resolved and awaits data from the United States, a space industry source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russian Mission Control Center does not have information on when issues with Starliner aircraft will be resolved and awaits data from the United States, a space industry source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The mission control center in Korolyov is waiting for information from American partners on the timing of elimination of technical problems on the Starliner spacecraft and the time of its launch to the ISS [the international space station]," the source said.

The launch of Starliner has been delayed several times.