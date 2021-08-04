UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Will Be Resolved - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:33 PM

Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Will Be Resolved - Source

Russian Mission Control Center does not have information on when issues with Starliner aircraft will be resolved and awaits data from the United States, a space industry source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russian Mission Control Center does not have information on when issues with Starliner aircraft will be resolved and awaits data from the United States, a space industry source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The mission control center in Korolyov is waiting for information from American partners on the timing of elimination of technical problems on the Starliner spacecraft and the time of its launch to the ISS [the international space station]," the source said.

The launch of Starliner has been delayed several times.

Related Topics

Russia United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Austrian Plane With Athlete Timanovskaya Aboard to ..

Austrian Plane With Athlete Timanovskaya Aboard to Bypass Belarusian Airspace - ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as K ..

FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as Kashmir turns into 'planet's la ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to ..

Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to Study Nauka Module Incident - ..

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan ..

Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan Defense Minister's House - Rep ..

15 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisa ..

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisational theater

15 minutes ago
 Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.