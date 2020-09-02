Russia Offers Space Tourists Purchase of Soyuz Reentry Capsule Upon Return to Earth

Space tourists traveling on Russia's Soyuz rockets will be able to buy the spaceship's reentry capsule on which they return to Earth, Dmitry Loskutov, the head of Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Space tourists traveling on Russia's Soyuz rockets will be able to buy the spaceship's reentry capsule on which they return to Earth, Dmitry Loskutov, the head of Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

Loskutov spoke at the fifth Global Satellite & Space Show, held in a virtual format this year.

One of the slides of his presentation listed the additional options that space tourists can purchase when flying with Russia. It listed the purchase of the Soyuz reentry capsule upon the return to Earth.

Other additional options include a spacewalk, training for the space flight in a special aircraft with zero gravity, assistance in carrying out their own scientific research while in orbit and the development of an individual space food kit.

The standard tourist space flight lasts for up to 10 days, and tourists will also have the option to extend it up to 30 days, according to Loskutov.

The standard space travel package includes medical assistance, training in the Russian space center, the flight to the International Space Station and the return to Earth, as well as search and rescue services for the returning space tourists.