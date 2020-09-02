UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Offers Space Tourists Purchase Of Soyuz Reentry Capsule Upon Return To Earth

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Russia Offers Space Tourists Purchase of Soyuz Reentry Capsule Upon Return to Earth

Space tourists traveling on Russia's Soyuz rockets will be able to buy the spaceship's reentry capsule on which they return to Earth, Dmitry Loskutov, the head of Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Space tourists traveling on Russia's Soyuz rockets will be able to buy the spaceship's reentry capsule on which they return to Earth, Dmitry Loskutov, the head of Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

Loskutov spoke at the fifth Global Satellite & Space Show, held in a virtual format this year.

One of the slides of his presentation listed the additional options that space tourists can purchase when flying with Russia. It listed the purchase of the Soyuz reentry capsule upon the return to Earth.

Other additional options include a spacewalk, training for the space flight in a special aircraft with zero gravity, assistance in carrying out their own scientific research while in orbit and the development of an individual space food kit.

The standard tourist space flight lasts for up to 10 days, and tourists will also have the option to extend it up to 30 days, according to Loskutov.

The standard space travel package includes medical assistance, training in the Russian space center, the flight to the International Space Station and the return to Earth, as well as search and rescue services for the returning space tourists.

Related Topics

Russia Buy

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

1 minute ago

Meeting with COAS to result in positive developmen ..

10 minutes ago

NDMA to dispatch 440 tonnes wheat to Sindh

1 minute ago

Secretary agriculture deputes additional experts' ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Yakutia Region Suggests Reducing Search A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.