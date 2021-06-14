UrduPoint.com
Russia Open To Space Cooperation, But Against Militarization - Putin

Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia Open to Space Cooperation, But Against Militarization - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia is open to cooperation with other countries in space but strongly opposes militarization in this area, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We don't rule out cooperation with many world nations in space.

But probably everybody knows very well our position in terms that we are categorically against space militarisation all together," Putin said in an interview with the NBC news broadcaster.

"We believe that space should be free from any and all kinds of weapons located in near-Earth orbits. We don't have this kind of plans or any plans, especially concerning the transfer of technology of the level that you have just described," the Russian leader added.

More Stories From Technology

