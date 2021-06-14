UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open To Space Cooperation With US, China - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia Open to Space Cooperation with US, China - Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to NBC released on Monday that Russia is open for cooperation in space both with the United States and China, seeing no mutual exclusivity there.

"We are interested in continuing to work with the US in this direction, and we will continue to do so if our US partners don't refuse to do that. It doesn't mean that we need to work exclusively with the US. We have been working and will continue to work with China, which applies to all kinds of programmes, including exploring deep space," Putin said.

"And I think there is nothing but positive information here. Frankly, I don't see any contradictions here. I don't think any mutual exclusivity here," he added.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin United States All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

12 minutes ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

38 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

50 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.