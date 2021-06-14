Russia Open to Space Cooperation with US, China - Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to NBC released on Monday that Russia is open for cooperation in space both with the United States and China, seeing no mutual exclusivity there.

"We are interested in continuing to work with the US in this direction, and we will continue to do so if our US partners don't refuse to do that. It doesn't mean that we need to work exclusively with the US. We have been working and will continue to work with China, which applies to all kinds of programmes, including exploring deep space," Putin said.

"And I think there is nothing but positive information here. Frankly, I don't see any contradictions here. I don't think any mutual exclusivity here," he added.