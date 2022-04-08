Russia, Other States Should Work on ISS or Another Station - Brazil Space Agency

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia and other countries should work together on maintaining the International Space Station (ISS) or possibly constructing another station in the future, Brazilian Space Agency President Carlos Moura told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

"I believe that they will extend the life of the ISS a little bit, but from 2030 (onward), I don't know," Moura said when asked about the future of the station. "But I believe that for Russia and other countries, we should work together. So I hope that we will have the ISS or something like it."

On Saturday, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said the Russian space agency will soon inform the government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with its Western partners on the ISS and it is analyzing the options for cooperation with its US, EU, Canadian and Japanese partners.

Rogozin pointed out that Russia and the Western countries could cooperate in space only after they lift all sanctions imposed on Russia.

NASA engineer Kathy Lueders said on Thursday that the US space agency and its international partners, including Roscosmos, are working out budgetary arrangements to extend their work on the ISS despite the existing political tensions between the United States and Russia.