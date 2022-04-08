UrduPoint.com

Russia, Other States Should Work On ISS Or Another Station - Brazil Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published April 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russia, Other States Should Work on ISS or Another Station - Brazil Space Agency

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia and other countries should work together on maintaining the International Space Station (ISS) or possibly constructing another station in the future, Brazilian Space Agency President Carlos Moura told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

"I believe that they will extend the life of the ISS a little bit, but from 2030 (onward), I don't know," Moura said when asked about the future of the station. "But I believe that for Russia and other countries, we should work together. So I hope that we will have the ISS or something like it."

On Saturday, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said the Russian space agency will soon inform the government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with its Western partners on the ISS and it is analyzing the options for cooperation with its US, EU, Canadian and Japanese partners.

Rogozin pointed out that Russia and the Western countries could cooperate in space only after they lift all sanctions imposed on Russia.

NASA engineer Kathy Lueders said on Thursday that the US space agency and its international partners, including Roscosmos, are working out budgetary arrangements to extend their work on the ISS despite the existing political tensions between the United States and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

12 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

12 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.