Russia Performed 100 Successful Launches Of Space Rockets In Row For 1st Time - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published February 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Russia Performed 100 Successful Launches of Space Rockets in Row for 1st Time - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia has performed 100 successful launches of space aircraft in a row for the first time, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"From October 2018 to the present, 100 consecutive successful launches of Russian space launch vehicles have been carried out.

At the same time, 46 launches were made from the Baikonur cosmodrome, 36 from Plesetsk, nine each from the Vostochny cosmodrome and from the Guiana space center," Roscosmos wrote on Telegram.

In June 2021, Russia set a national record of 60 consecutive successful launches of space launch vehicles in its modern history. The previous achievement was 59 consecutive successful launches, which were carried out from February 1992 to March 1993.

