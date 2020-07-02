UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans 2 More Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Centre In 2020 - Glavkosmos

Russia Plans 2 More Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Centre in 2020 - Glavkosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia plans two more Soyuz launches from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

"We have two more launches planned for this year," Glavkosmos Deputy Director General Vitaly Safonov told the Russian upper house.

In June, a space industry source told Sputnik that the launch of Russia's Soyuz ST-A carrier rocket with the UAE's Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite from the Kourou Space Center is planned for October 17.

The launch was initially scheduled for early March, but was postponed due to issues with the Fregat-M upper stage. In mid-March, the space center was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the launch was put off again.

The other Soyuz launch from the Kourou Space Center this year will put the French CSO-2 satellite in orbit.

Since 2011, 23 Soyuz launches have been made from the Guiana Space Center.

