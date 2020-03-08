UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans Space Control Site In Crimea - Aerospace Forces' Reconnaissance Center

Sun 08th March 2020

Russia Plans Space Control Site in Crimea - Aerospace Forces' Reconnaissance Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russia will position one of its space control systems in Crimea, according to head of the Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergey Suchkov.

"The construction of new [space surveillance] facilities is being carried out in other regions of Russia [apart from Pamir Mountains] ... Crimea, Altai, the Far East," Suchkov told the Echo of Moscow radio station on Saturday.

According to Suchkov, special attention has been paid to dangerous encounters in space.

"In 2019, there were 19 warnings about dangerous proximity of spacecraft," the head of Russia's Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space said.

Suchkov said that in 2019, a total of 700 space objects were taken for escort.

A research conducted by the S. P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia last month showed that space debris was a serious challenge for specialists working on the International Space Station (ISS). The probability of ISS crew injury as a result of a collision with space objects/debris is 4.2 percent, according to the study.

