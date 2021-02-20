UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Carry Out 29 Space Rocket Launches In 2021 - Roscosmos Chief

Russia plans to carry out 29 space launches this year, the head of the country's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia plans to carry out 29 space launches this year, the head of the country's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Saturday.

Last year, Russia launched 17 space rockets and seven ballistic missiles, Rogozin said.

"We are planning to have 29 [launches] of space rockets, but that's just because we still have some left over from last year," Rogozin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, which was broadcast by Rossiya 24 channel.

Russia has already carried out two launches since the beginning of the year, Rogozin said.

