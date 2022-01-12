Russia Plans to Conduct About 30 Space Launches in 2022 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia plans to carry out about 30 space launches this year, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"There will be some 30 launches in 2022," Rogozin told reporters.

The number may change, depending on the operational need for them, he said.

The first one is scheduled for February 10 and will be conducted at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the official added.