UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Conduct About 30 Space Launches In 2022 - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail Published January 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia Plans to Conduct About 30 Space Launches in 2022 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia plans to carry out about 30 space launches this year, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"There will be some 30 launches in 2022," Rogozin told reporters.

The number may change, depending on the operational need for them, he said.

The first one is scheduled for February 10 and will be conducted at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou February May

Recent Stories

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birth ..

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

23 minutes ago
 Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrad ..

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with HUAWEI ..

24 minutes ago
 Chinese company to build power plant in Bolivia

Chinese company to build power plant in Bolivia

14 minutes ago
 Freight train route launched between Suzhou, Vient ..

Freight train route launched between Suzhou, Vientiane

14 minutes ago
 North China's Tianjin to launch second citywide nu ..

North China's Tianjin to launch second citywide nucleic acid testing1

14 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 17,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 17,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.