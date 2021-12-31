UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year In Several Years - Space Agency Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published December 31, 2021 | 09:06 PM

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency Chief

Russia plans to launch 50-75 rockets a year in a few years when it is time to mass deploy Sfera satellite constellation, the director general of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia plans to launch 50-75 rockets a year in a few years when it is time to mass deploy Sfera satellite constellation, the director general of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday.

In 2021, Russia launched 25 rockets, which brought it back to the 2019 numbers, Rogozin said. In 2020, only 17 launches were carried out because of the pandemic.

"Of course, we have to be ready to increase our launches twofold or threefold when we start deploying the multi-satellite orbital constellation," Rogozin said, as he was wishing happy new year to the Russian cosmonauts who are at the International Space Station at the moment.

Related Topics

Russia 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employee ..

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

2 minutes ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

23 minutes ago
 Hill Joint organizes flow new year's music party a ..

Hill Joint organizes flow new year's music party at Lok Virsa

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.