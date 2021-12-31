Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency Chief

Russia plans to launch 50-75 rockets a year in a few years when it is time to mass deploy Sfera satellite constellation, the director general of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia plans to launch 50-75 rockets a year in a few years when it is time to mass deploy Sfera satellite constellation, the director general of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday.

In 2021, Russia launched 25 rockets, which brought it back to the 2019 numbers, Rogozin said. In 2020, only 17 launches were carried out because of the pandemic.

"Of course, we have to be ready to increase our launches twofold or threefold when we start deploying the multi-satellite orbital constellation," Rogozin said, as he was wishing happy new year to the Russian cosmonauts who are at the International Space Station at the moment.