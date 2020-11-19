UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Send 2 Tourists To Space Next Year

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:19 PM

Russia intends to send two tourists on board its Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Dec. 8, 2021

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia intends to send two tourists on board its Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Dec. 8, 2021.

Setting out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the travelers will spend 12 days at the ISS before returning to Earth on Dec.

20, RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday, citing a draft plan of flights to the ISS for 2021 developed by the Russian rocket and space corporation Energia.

According to preliminary information, a Russian cosmonaut will accompany the tourists during the journey.

U.S. space tourism company Space Adventures said the Names of the two customers would be announced in January 2021, according to RIA Novosti.

Energia and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, under contracts with Space Adventures, have organized several tourist trips to the Russian segment of the ISS.

