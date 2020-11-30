Russia Plans to Send Three Progress MS Spacecraft to ISS Next Year - Draft Flight Schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russia plans to send three Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, as well as a modified version of the cargo spacecraft that will deliver a new module to the ISS, a draft flight schedule obtained by Sputnik shows.

The launch of the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft is planned for February 15, Progress MS-17 is expected to be launched on June 30, and Progress MS-18 will head to the ISS on October 28 next year, according to the draft schedule.

The modified version of the cargo spacecraft, Progress M-UM, is expected to deliver the new Pritchal module to the Russian segment of the ISS in September 2021.

This year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July.