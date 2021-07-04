Russia Plans to Test Drip Refrigerator-Emitter For Zeus Nuclear-Powered Tug

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Russian Keldysh Research Center plans to test a drip refrigerator-emitter for the Zeus nuclear-powered tug on board the International Space Station (ISS), new data on the state procurement website shows.

The new tests on board the ISS will follow the unsuccessful drip refrigerator-emitter experiment carried out in 2014, when an abrupt failure of some technological components did not, nonetheless, prevent scientists from collecting valuable data.

The Zeus nuclear-powered space tug designed for deep space flights from one orbit to another has been in development since 2010 in Russia.

A prototype of Zeus was first exhibited at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019. A 3D animation of its deployment in orbit was shown at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020.

The preliminary design of Zeus is expected to be finished by July 2024 and will cost 4.2 billion rubles ($57.3 million). The tug is expected to be sent into space for test flights in 2030.