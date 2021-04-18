PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) ETROPETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) AVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 18 (Sputnik) - Russia will exit the International Space Station (ISS) initiative in 2025 and will inform its international partners about that decision, Deputy PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) rime Minister Yury Borisov told broadcaster Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

According to the tv channel, the decision to withdraw was made during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12.

"And [Russia will] honestly warn them [the partners] about the withdrawal from the ISS starting 2025," Borisov said.

Per the TV channel, during the meeting it was also agreed that Russia will create its own space station.