Russia Postpones GLONASS-M Satellite Launch From Plesetsk Over Carrier Problems - Source

Daniyal Sohail 49 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

The launch of Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite, expected to be conducted at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's east on Tuesday, has been postponed due to problems with the third stage of the carrier, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The launch of Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite, expected to be conducted at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's east on Tuesday, has been postponed due to problems with the third stage of the carrier, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch has been postponed as the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket is not ready," the source said.

Meanwhile, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has not provided any comment on the mater to Sputnik.

The GLONASS-M navigation satellite is supposed to replace the GLONASS-M satellite with system number 742, which stopped operating in August, after its 7-year warranty period ended.

