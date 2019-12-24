Russia Producer Plans to Ink Contract for 2 Communications Satellites for Military in 2019

Russia's Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) plans to sign a contract for building two Meridian military communications satellites for the Defense Ministry by the end of the year, ISS-Reshetnev Director General Nikolai Testoyedov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia's Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) plans to sign a contract for building two Meridian military communications satellites for the Defense Ministry by the end of the year, ISS-Reshetnev Director General Nikolai Testoyedov has said.

"We are working on signing contracts for batch production of two Meridian-M satellites this year," Testoyedov said, as quoted in the company's newspaper Sibirsky Sputnik.

According to Testoyedov, the company plans to sign contracts for building two new Luch-5VM civilian relay satellites early in 2020, as well as a range of other contracts.

Meridian satellites are designed for enabling communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft, and coastal and ground stations in the area of the Northern Sea Route. The satellites are also capable of expanding the capacities of the satellite communications network in Russia's Siberia and Far East in the interests of the country's economy development.