Russia Pushes For Deal Between World Space Powers Prohibiting Hostile Use Of Space - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:46 PM

Russia Pushes for Deal Between World Space Powers Prohibiting Hostile Use of Space - Putin

Russia is promoting an idea of signing a deal between the leading world space powers that would prohibit a hostile use of space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message to the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia is promoting an idea of signing a deal between the leading world space powers that would prohibit a hostile use of space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message to the UN General Assembly.

"In particular, Russia is putting forward an initiative to sign a binding agreement between all the leading space powers that would provide for the prohibition of the placement of weapons in outer space, threat or use of force against outer space objects," Putin said.

More Stories From Technology

