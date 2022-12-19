Russia Puts Soyuz Rocket on Launch Start to Test Control System - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A Russian Soyuz-2.1a spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to test a new ground control system, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.

"New ground-based equipment for the Soyuz-2 spacecraft's control system is being tested at Baikonur. Today the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was rolled out to the launch complex of the 31st pad of the cosmodrome for testing," Roscosmos said on social media.

The system is designed for electrical testing of onboard control systems, checking the correct functioning, preparing for launch and launching spacecraft. During the complex tests, there will be no refueling of the spacecraft.

Specialists will check the equipment's operability in conjunction with the carrier rocket, as well as its pre-launch readiness, the statement said.

The space agency did not specify how long the tests would continue.

In mid-February, the Progress MS-22 space truck will be launched into orbit on board the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.

In August, Sputnik learned from one of Roscosmos' subsidiaries that Baikonur was having its control system's testing equipment replaced. Semikhatov SPA of Automatics' deputy CEO, Lev Belsky, said the new equipment would be installed by the end of 2022.