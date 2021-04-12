Russia Ready to Cooperate with Partners in Space Industry - Putin

Russia is ready to cooperate with partners in the space industry, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

ENGELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with partners in the space industry, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We will continue to develop international programs, we are ready to participate in joint work with our partners in space," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the space industry.

The president also said that "at the same time, it is necessary to consistently move forward," to solve new problems for new fundamental research and practical space exploration.