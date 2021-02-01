Russia Ready to Deal With Exclusion From Global Network, But It Is Unlikely, Medvedev Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says he has not observed any signs suggesting that there was a threat of Russia being cut off from the global internet network, but if this does happen, Russia has the technology to deal with it.

"... it would cause major problems ... but it will be possible to restore or create the autonomy of the Russian segment of the network," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media, adding that "in terms of technology, everything is ready for that [getting cut off from the global network]."

The security council deputy chairman said the US holds the key to the global network, and it is possible for Washington to decide to cut Russia off.

"Of course, we have a plan for how to act in such a situation," Medvedev assured, adding that a bill already exists on the Russian segment of the internet, which, if enacted, would enable it to function autonomously.

"But, frankly, I don't see any signs of it [cutting Russia off] happening," Medvedev said.

He explained that many countries use the global internet network for their own political interests, benefiting from the fact that none of the social media are blocked in Russia.