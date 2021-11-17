Russia Ready to Discuss All Space Security Issues With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss the entire spectrum of space security issues with all interested countries, including the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We confirm our readiness to discuss the entire spectrum of space security issues with all interested states, including the United States. We are convinced that the launch of negotiations on an international agreement prohibiting the deployment of any types of weapons in space, the use or threat of the use of force against or with space objects ” the right way to reduce tensions and relieve states' concerns in the context of ensuring the safety of space activities," Zakharova said in a statement.