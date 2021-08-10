UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Help US With Starliner Spacecraft Repairs - Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:21 PM

Russia Ready to Help US With Starliner Spacecraft Repairs - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin instructed staff of the Keldysh Research Center, which is part of the corporation, to be ready to help colleagues from NASA and Boeing fix Starliner spacecraft malfunctions upon a potential request, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Rogozin instructed the Keldysh center to be ready to provide US partners in NASA and Boeing with the necessary assistance if they submit an appeal," the source said.

Earlier, another source told Sputnik that NASA informed Russian colleagues about the reasons for the postponement of the Boeing Starliner launch. It is related to valve malfunctions in low-thrust engines, which are used for orbit maneuvering.

