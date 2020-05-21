UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Sell Abroad New Radar Locator Detecting Hypersonic Targets - Rostec

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:39 PM

Russia's state intermediary agency for defense exports, Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik on Thursday it was ready to sell abroad a new radar locator, capable of detecting hypersonic targets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's state intermediary agency for defense exports, Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik on Thursday it was ready to sell abroad a new radar locator, capable of detecting hypersonic targets.

"Today, Rosoboronexport launches to the [international] market a new radar locator, capable of efficiently detecting a wide range of modern and prospective air targets, including hypersonic targets," Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said, as quoted by his press service.

Mikheev expressed the belief that the radar locator would be in demand in the Asia-Pacific region, the middle East and North Africa.

