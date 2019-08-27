UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Share Space Technologies With Turkey - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia is ready to share space technologies with Turkey, various options for cooperation are being discussed, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

"Relations with Turkey in the space sphere are extremely important.

It is absolutely logical that such relations should also develop in space. Today, we discussed with Turkish colleagues various options for cooperation," Rogozin said at the MAKS 2019 air show.

The MAKS-2019 opened on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

