Russia Ready To Share Technologies To Combat Disease Outbreaks With ASEAN States- Medvedev

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:36 PM

Russia is ready to share with ASEAN countries technologies and scientific developments to prevent outbreaks of diseases, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russia is ready to share with ASEAN countries technologies and scientific developments to prevent outbreaks of diseases, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"We are ready to share Russian scientific developments and technologies, as well as to deliver mobile laboratories and test systems [to the ASEAN states]," Medvedev said at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.

He recalled that the Southeast Asia region constantly faces outbreaks of infectious diseases.

According to the prime minister, 70 percent of 2.5 billion people, who are at risk of dengue fever infection, live in the Asia-Pacific region.

Medvedev attended as Russia's highest-placed official at the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in the capital of Thailand, which attracts global leaders to strengthen ties with the South East Asian realm.

