Russia Ready to Sign Deal on Preventing Cyberspace Incidents With US - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia and the United States maintain working contacts on cybersecurity, but this is not enough, while Russia is ready for more intense negotiations and even for signing a deal on preventing cyberspace incidents, Russian special presidential representative on international cooperation in cybersecurity, Andrey Krutskikh, said on Wednesday.

"The process of working contacts with the US is underway. The latest contact was held within the framework of the Singaporean cyberweek from October 1-4 ... This is already some small progress, but this is obviously not enough," Krutskikh told reporters after bilateral consultations in Tokyo.

The official reaffirmed Russia's commitment to continue negotiations.

"We have presented to them [US] several specific offers, including to sign a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on preventing incidents in the cyberspace, and now all the balls are in the US court. As soon as they are ready, as soon as they reject the tactics of fake accusations, we will be ready to agree on where and how we should discuss all this," Krutskikh emphasized.