Russia Ready to Supply Rocket Engines to China in Exchange for Microelectronics - Rogozin

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th August Russia is ready to supply rocket engines to China and launch Chinese satellites on Russian-made rockets, and in turn expects deliveries of microelectronics from China , Dmitry Rogozin, general director of State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday.

"Cooperation in the field of space transport services could involve the launches of Chinese spacecraft on board of Russian carrier rockets to deploy China's multi-satellite constellation, as well as possible deliveries of rocket engines. On the part of China, it is the supply of microelectronics that we need, which we may need," Rogozin told reporters, speaking about potential areas of Russia-China space cooperation.