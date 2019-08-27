UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Supply Rocket Engines To China In Exchange For Microelectronics - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:41 PM

Russia Ready to Supply Rocket Engines to China in Exchange for Microelectronics - Rogozin

Russia is ready to supply rocket engines to China and launch Chinese satellites on Russian-made rockets, and in turn expects deliveries of microelectronics from China, Dmitry Rogozin, general director of State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia is ready to supply rocket engines to China and launch Chinese satellites on Russian-made rockets, and in turn expects deliveries of microelectronics from China, Dmitry Rogozin, general director of State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday.

"Cooperation in the field of space transport services could involve the launches of Chinese spacecraft on board of Russian carrier rockets to deploy China's multi-satellite constellation, as well as possible deliveries of rocket engines. On the part of China, it is the supply of microelectronics that we need, which we may need," Rogozin told reporters, speaking about potential areas of Russia-China space cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China May August 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Emirati women are partners in nation’s developme ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo Believes Return to G8 Format Possible Under ..

14 seconds ago

Milk, medicines for infants become short in IOK

26 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Singapore&#039;s Amba ..

27 minutes ago

Govt should apprise int'l community of Indian HR v ..

17 seconds ago

PHA to organize mega tree plantation

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.