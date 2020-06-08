UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Rokot Space Launch Vehicle Production Without Ukraine's Involvement -Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russia Resumes Rokot Space Launch Vehicle Production Without Ukraine's Involvement -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center is starting a new program on the production of Rokot lightweight rockets, independent of Ukraine, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"A contract has been signed between the Defense Ministry and the Khrunichev Center on the resumption of the program," the source said.

As part of the Rokot-2 program, the Khrunichev researchers are developing a space launch vehicle with a Russian control system, to replace the Rokot control system that used to be produced in Ukraine.

After 2014, Ukraine stopped the delivery of the control systems to Russia and the launch of Rokot space vehicles was stopped. The last launch of the Rokot/Briz-KM rocket was made on December 27, 2019 when the space launch vehicle lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome with three Gonets-M communications satellites.

The new rocket developed by the Khrunichev Center will be named Rokot-M, the space industry source told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle December 2019 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

3 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

5 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

7 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.