Russia Retires Launch Vehicle With Ukrainian Control System - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 38 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:56 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia will stop using the Rokot launch vehicle, equipped with a Ukrainian-made control system, following a launch from the Plesetsk spaceport, the state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The last Rokot launch vehicle lifted off from Plesetsk at 2:11 a.m. local time on Friday (23:11 GMT on Thursday). The launch was conducted normally with Gonets-M communication satellites being put into the calculated orbit and handed over to the client. In 2018, the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, a part of Roscosmos, announced designing the Rokot-2 rocket with a Russian-produced control system.

"This launch ends the exploitation of this version of the launch vehicle," the company said.

Rokot's first launch took place in May 2000, with 31 launches having been made from Plesetsk altogether. Its control system was produced by the Ukraine-based company, Hartron. In 2014, Ukraine cut off supplies of the control system's equipment to Russia, leading to the abandonment of the rocket.

