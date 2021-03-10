Russia says disrupting Twitter over 'illegal' content

Russia said Wednesday it planned to slow down Twitter for users in the country over what it said was the social media platform's failure to remove "illegal" content

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Wednesday it planned to slow down Twitter for users in the country over what it said was the social media platform's failure to remove "illegal" content.

"To protect Russian citizens and to force the internet service to comply with legislation in Russia, centralised response measures were taken against Twitter starting March 10, namely an initial slowdown in service speed," the Roskomandzor media watchdog said in a statement.