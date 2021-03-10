UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Disrupting Twitter Over 'illegal' Content

Daniyal Sohail 16 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:12 PM

Russia says disrupting Twitter over 'illegal' content

Russia said Wednesday it planned to slow down Twitter for users in the country over what it said was the social media platform's failure to remove "illegal" content

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Wednesday it planned to slow down Twitter for users in the country over what it said was the social media platform's failure to remove "illegal" content.

"To protect Russian citizens and to force the internet service to comply with legislation in Russia, centralised response measures were taken against Twitter starting March 10, namely an initial slowdown in service speed," the Roskomandzor media watchdog said in a statement.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Social Media Twitter March Media

Recent Stories

WTO Calls for Ramping Up Vaccine Production in Dev ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for plan to use retrieved official la ..

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports decline 6.91% in 7 months

2 minutes ago

Offshore wind energy to help Portugal realize ambi ..

2 minutes ago

27 reports of Standing Committees presented in upp ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Will Immediately Respond to Consul Expulsio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.