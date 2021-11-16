UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite On November 15, Its Debris Pose No Danger

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:59 PM

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on November 15, Its Debris Pose No Danger

Russia has successfully conducted a test on November 15, hitting an inoperative Russian satellite Tselina-D, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia has successfully conducted a test on November 15, hitting an inoperative Russian satellite Tselina-D, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In particular, on November 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense successfully carried out a test, as a result of which an inoperative Russian Tselina-D spacecraft, which had been in orbit since 1982, was hit," the statement said.

However, the ministry stressed that the United States has been well aware that the fragments of the downed satellite pose no threat to the ISS or other space assets given the test's timing and orbital parameters.

The fragments have been immediately added to the main catalog of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist, the ministry added.

"Similar tests in outer space have already been carried out previously by the United States, China and India," the ministry noted.

