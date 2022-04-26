UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks Closer Satellite Integration With China - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The head of the Russian state space agency said on Tuesday that Roscosmos planned to talk to Chinese officials about ways to cooperate closer on satellite communications and Earth observation.

"We have no doubt that cooperation we've had on Glonass and Beidou satellite navigation systems can be expanded to communications and Earth remote sensing satellites.

We will hold talk on this issue," Dmitry Rogozin told reporters.

Rogozin added he expected the negotiations to be "fruitful." Roscosmos will also consider fostering closer cooperation with the rest of BRICS partners Brazil, India and South Africa as well as other major economies.

