UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks To Enhance Its Satellite Constellation In Coming Years - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia Seeks to Enhance Its Satellite Constellation in Coming Years - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia's satellite constellation is still limited, but the Russian space agency Roscosmos will actively work to improve it's capabilities in the coming years, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have a rather limited space constellation today, so I will focus all my work in the near future on bringing qualitative and quantitative changes in the space constellation of different types of satellites," Borisov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the official, space services will become top priority in developing cosmonautics in the coming years. Borisov believes that the Russian economy cannot function without this sphere as the country's expansive territory necessitates stable communication, data transmission, high-precision navigation, meteo- and geo-information, in particular, remote sensing data in different ranges.

"The Arctic is a shining example of it. You know that we have ambitious plans for the development of the Arctic region and the Northern Sea Route. Without reliable communication and data on the ice cover, it is virtually impossible to implement any projects today. This is why when I met with the President (Vladimir Putin) I said that this would be the main priority," Borisov added.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September All From Top Satellites

Recent Stories

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

33 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.