Russia Seeks to Enhance Its Satellite Constellation in Coming Years - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia's satellite constellation is still limited, but the Russian space agency Roscosmos will actively work to improve it's capabilities in the coming years, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have a rather limited space constellation today, so I will focus all my work in the near future on bringing qualitative and quantitative changes in the space constellation of different types of satellites," Borisov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the official, space services will become top priority in developing cosmonautics in the coming years. Borisov believes that the Russian economy cannot function without this sphere as the country's expansive territory necessitates stable communication, data transmission, high-precision navigation, meteo- and geo-information, in particular, remote sensing data in different ranges.

"The Arctic is a shining example of it. You know that we have ambitious plans for the development of the Arctic region and the Northern Sea Route. Without reliable communication and data on the ice cover, it is virtually impossible to implement any projects today. This is why when I met with the President (Vladimir Putin) I said that this would be the main priority," Borisov added.

