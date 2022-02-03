Russia Sees Prospects for Developing Cooperation on Space Exploration With China - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia sees prospects for developing space cooperation with China, including on creating the International Lunar Research Station project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency.

"We see an array of opportunities in the development of partnerships in information and communication technologies, medicine, space exploration, including the use of national navigation systems and the International Lunar Research Station project. A serious impetus to strengthening bilateral ties was given by the cross Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation in 2020-2021," Putin said in the article.