Russia Sets New Record In Accident-Free Space Launches

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos has carried out nearly 70 successful launches without any accidents for three years straight, setting a new record.

Since the failed Soyuz launch on October 11, 2018, Russia carried out 32 successful space launches from the Baikonur space center, 21 launches from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, seven from the Vostochny spaceport and seven from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. There have been no accidents during that time.

Meanwhile, during the same period, 22 emergency situations occurred during space launches carried out by other countries: nine in China, five in the US, three in Iran, two in France, two in New Zealand and one in India.

In May 2020, Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communication satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking the 59th successful space launch in a row, which was a new record for the post-Soviet era.

The Soviet record of accident-free space launches is more impressive: 185 successful launches in a row between January 1983 and November 1984.

