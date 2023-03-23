Russia Should Commercialize Space Launches - Security Council Deputy Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia should work on space commercialization and follow the example of the United States in privately funded launches to turn every launch into a standard product, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"Space has become commercial, and there is nothing to be done about it. We need to commercialize it. It is impossible to assume that this is only an object of state investment. Look at the success of the launches that are being carried out supported with private funding in the United States. We need to follow its example," Medvedev said.

He also said that earlier the space launches were "separate victories," but now Russia should turn this "unique story" into a standard product.

Russia and the US have kept space cooperation despite the sanctions imposed on Moscow in the light of the Ukraine conflict. Earlier in March, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, has successfully splashed down off Florida's Space Coast after spending 157 days in space. Kikina became the first Russian cosmonaut to board a US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station's (ISS) integrated flights agreement signed by Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA in July 2022.

The first integrated flight under the agreement took place on September 21, 2022 and brought Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio, to the ISS aboard a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.