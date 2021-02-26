Russia, Sierra Leone Sign Joint Statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia and Sierra Leone signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations said in a statement.

"Today, Russia and Sierra Leone signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space," the statement said on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was held in the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nation in New York and the document was signed by Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia and head of the Sierra Leone diplomatic mission Alie Kabba.

"Joint statements on non placement of weapons in outer space represent the only means to ensure transparency and trust in this sphere," the mission said.

The signing of the statement contributes to ensuring equal and indivisible security for all as well as to enhancing the predictability and sustainability of countries' activities in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, the mission added.