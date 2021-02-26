UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Sierra Leone Sign Joint Statement On No First Placement Of Weapons In Outer Space

Daniyal Sohail 48 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

Russia, Sierra Leone Sign Joint Statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia and Sierra Leone signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations said in a statement.

"Today, Russia and Sierra Leone signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space," the statement said on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was held in the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nation in New York and the document was signed by Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia and head of the Sierra Leone diplomatic mission Alie Kabba.

"Joint statements on non placement of weapons in outer space represent the only means to ensure transparency and trust in this sphere," the mission said.

The signing of the statement contributes to ensuring equal and indivisible security for all as well as to enhancing the predictability and sustainability of countries' activities in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, the mission added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia New York Sierra Leone All

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

3 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

3 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

3 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

3 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.