Russia Signs Foreign Contract for Kondor Reconnaissance Satellite - Military Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia's Kondor earth imaging satellite may soon widen its footprint in the foreign market following an order placed with the NPO Mashinostroyenia military corporation by a foreign customer, Alexander Leonov, the company's director general and chief designer, said on Friday.

"I will answer very briefly ” there is such an order. Usually, we do not comment on such information," Leonov told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Korolev Academic Space Conference at the Bauman University in Moscow.

The satellites of this type supplied to the Russian military are labeled "Kondor," while those intended for export are labeled "Kondor-E."

NPO Mashinostroyenia produced Kondor-E for South Africa, but the satellite failed after its launch into orbit.

In 2014, ground systems for the same type of satellites were reportedly commissioned by Egypt, but no information on the launch is available.

Russia currently has the contract for two satellites, one for Angola and one for Iran.

Kondor is a series of small Earth imaging or military reconnaissance satellites developed by NPO Mashinostroyenia for the Russian military and foreign customers. The satellites can be used for mapping the Earth's surface, environmental monitoring and exploration of natural resources.

Two Kondor satellites were launched in 2013 and 2014. Two modernized Kondor-FKA model satellites are in production for the Russian state space company Roscosmos, scheduled for launch in 2022 and 2023, respectively.