Russia, Some Countries Speak For Talks On Mechanism To Prevent Arms Race In Space

Daniyal Sohail Published October 26, 2022 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Belarus, Venezuela, China, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Russia speak for the earliest possible start of talks on a legally binding tool to prevent an arms race in space, deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee.

"We reaffirm the need to take practical measures to launch talks on a comprehensive legally binding tool to prevent an arms race in outer space with guarantees of non-deployment of weapons in space, non-use of force or threat of force against space objects," Vorontsov said.

"We call on all UN member states to start developing such a tool as soon as possible to preserve space as a peaceful environment for the benefit of all mankind," he said.

