UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Starts Adapting RD-180 Engine Used In US For Super-Heavy Yenisei Rocket - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:58 PM

Russia Starts Adapting RD-180 Engine Used in US for Super-Heavy Yenisei Rocket - Roscosmos

Russia's Energosmash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, has started to adapt RD-180 engines, which have been in use for US Atlas carrier rockets, and the medium-class Soyuz-6 and super-heavy Yenisei launch vehicles, Energomash Director General Igor Arbuzov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia's Energosmash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, has started to adapt RD-180 engines, which have been in use for US Atlas carrier rockets, and the medium-class Soyuz-6 and super-heavy Yenisei launch vehicles, Energomash Director General Igor Arbuzov has said.

The first launch of Soyuz-6 is scheduled for 2025 from the Baikonur spaceport, while the first Yenisei is planned to be launched from the Vostochny space center in 2028.

"The RD-180 engine, which has unique flight statistics, will be used in the first stage of the Soyuz-6 rocket, which can replace the Soyuz-2 medium-class launch vehicle in the future, as well as in the central block of the super-heavy launch vehicle.

We have already started active work on adapting the RD-180 to the new version of the rocket," Arbuzov said, as quoted by Energomash press service.

According to him, the adapted engine, which was previously called RD-180MV, will have enhanced fire protection, new filters, coatings, modern materials, a new control system and a high-speed emergency protection system.

Russia has delivered 116 domestically built RD-180 engines for US carrier rockets since 1990, and 89 of the engines have already been used during launches.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Russian, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss Cooper ..

52 seconds ago

UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, ann ..

16 minutes ago

Students, parents share advantages of distance lea ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Ties ..

2 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reach ..

2 minutes ago

Roughly 80,000 People Impacted, Dozens Dead in Flo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.