Russia Still 'Historic And Sophisticated' Power In Space - US Space Operations Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published February 23, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia remains a "historic and sophisticated" space power with a broad spectrum of military capabilities to contest the United States in space operations, US Space Operations Command chief Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting said.

"Russia is a historic and sophisticated space power," Whiting told a National Defense University Foundation audience on Wednesday.

Whiting pointed out that the space domain around earth was now more contested and congested than it had ever been.

"We are tracking 48,000 pieces of space debris, an increase of 90% over the past three years," Whiting said.

Much of the increase was caused by the thousands of communications micro-satellites that were now being launched into low earth orbit while others had been created by anti-satellite weapons tests in recent years, Whiting added.

