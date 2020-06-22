Russia Stops Using Balkhash Radar Station in Kazakhstan as Part of Missile Warning System

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has supported the offer to denounce the agreement with Kazakhstan on using the Balkhash Radar Station as part of the Russian missile warning system, a relevant decree was published on the official legal information portal on Monday

"To approve the offer to denounce the agreement between the Russian Federation government and the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on conditions of transfer and further use of the Kazakh Balkhash node in the Russian missile warning system, signed in Moscow on December 2, 2014," the decree read.

The Balkhash node includes the Dnepr radar, used as part of the Russian missile warning and space control system.

Russia has put into operation a new Voronezh-M radar system in the vicinity of Orsk, which has replaced the radar located in Kazakhstan.