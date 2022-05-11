Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recently - Kremlin

Russia has become the victim of large-scale cyberattacks in recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Commenting on SpaceX founder Elon Musk's accusations against hackers from Russia allegedly activating cyberattacks on Starlink satellite network equipment, which Moscow slammed as baseless, the official said this is probably the favorite hobby of everyone in the world now to blame Russia for any attacks in terms of information security.

"In this regard, it is probably appropriate to recall that in recent days, it was Russia that became the victim of fairly large-scale cyberattacks.

I do not know what is the basis for such accusations. We do not have such information," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the Kremlin has evidence that the Starlink network had been used against the Russian military, Peskov redirected the question to the military.

On Sunday, the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade said that Musk's Starlink satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.