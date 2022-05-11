UrduPoint.com

Russia Subjected To Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recently - Kremlin

Daniyal Sohail Published May 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recently - Kremlin

Russia has become the victim of large-scale cyberattacks in recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russia has become the victim of large-scale cyberattacks in recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on SpaceX founder Elon Musk's accusations against hackers from Russia allegedly activating cyberattacks on Starlink satellite network equipment, which Moscow slammed as baseless, the official said this is probably the favorite hobby of everyone in the world now to blame Russia for any attacks in terms of information security.

"In this regard, it is probably appropriate to recall that in recent days, it was Russia that became the victim of fairly large-scale cyberattacks.

I do not know what is the basis for such accusations. We do not have such information," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the Kremlin has evidence that the Starlink network had been used against the Russian military, Peskov redirected the question to the military.

On Sunday, the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade said that Musk's Starlink satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.

Related Topics

Internet World Moscow Russia Mariupol Elon Musk SpaceX Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before app ..

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

3 minutes ago
 NA calls upon President to act in 'non-partisan' m ..

NA calls upon President to act in 'non-partisan' manner

34 seconds ago
 Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenanc ..

Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenance work

38 seconds ago
 S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parl ..

S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parliament

40 seconds ago
 Templeton Prize-winning physicist pushes back agai ..

Templeton Prize-winning physicist pushes back against anti-intellectualism

43 seconds ago
 East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in ..

East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-April

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.