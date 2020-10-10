Russia Submits 2 UN Resolutions on Transparency, Weapons in Space - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Russia has submitted two draft resolutions on the issue of transparency and on no first placement of weapons in space for consideration by the UN General Assembly First Committee dealing with disarmament and international security matters, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a committee's meeting.

"We submit for the consideration of the First Committee draft resolutions 'No first placement of weapons in outer space' and 'Transparency and confidence-building measures in space activities,'" Polyanskiy said on Friday. "We expect support and co-sponsorship."

Polyanskiy said to prevent an arms race in space, all space-faring nations should adopt a legally-binding instrument banning the placement of weapons in outer space and the use or threat of force against outer space objects.

Polyanksiy also said Russia among other measures intends to submit a draft resolution named "Strengthening and development of a system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements."

The Russian diplomat pointed out that adopting the resolution would be an important contribution to the successful conduct of the review conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention as well as the extension of the New START Treaty - all scheduled for 2021.

"We await for overall support and co-sponsorship," Polyanskiy said.

Russia will also submit an updated draft resolution on international information security that would allow for convening a new UN Open-Ended Working Group in 2021 for five years, he added.