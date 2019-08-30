Russia Successfully Orbits Military Satellite Launched on Rokot Carrier Rocket

A military satellite, launched on board the Rokot carrier rocket earlier on Friday, successfully reached the designated near-Earth orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A military satellite, launched on board the Rokot carrier rocket earlier on Friday, successfully reached the designated near-Earth orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The light-class Rokot carrier rocket orbited a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry at the scheduled time," the ministry's press service said.

The launch was carried out from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia. It was the last launch of a converted SS-19 Stiletto (RS-18) ballistic missile in the interests of the Defense Ministry as the Russian military is planning to replace it with a modernized version of the outdated booster.