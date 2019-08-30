UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Successfully Orbits Military Satellite Launched On Rokot Carrier Rocket

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Russia Successfully Orbits Military Satellite Launched on Rokot Carrier Rocket

A military satellite, launched on board the Rokot carrier rocket earlier on Friday, successfully reached the designated near-Earth orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A military satellite, launched on board the Rokot carrier rocket earlier on Friday, successfully reached the designated near-Earth orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The light-class Rokot carrier rocket orbited a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry at the scheduled time," the ministry's press service said.

The launch was carried out from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia. It was the last launch of a converted SS-19 Stiletto (RS-18) ballistic missile in the interests of the Defense Ministry as the Russian military is planning to replace it with a modernized version of the outdated booster.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

12 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

1 hour ago

AJK president disappointed over Int'l community's ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif condemns human rights violations in ..

2 minutes ago

Ceremony held at CPO to express solidarity with Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.