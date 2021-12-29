Russia Suggests Signing Deal on Regulation of Internet Governance - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Moscow suggests signing an agreement on international regulation of internet governance, it will be effective if adopted by all countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for problems of Internet regulation, Russia advocates the internationalization of Internet governance and equal participation of states in this process, the preservation of the sovereign right of states to regulate the national segment of the Internet and the signing of an agreement on interstate regulation of Internet governance, which will be effective only if it is accepted by all states," Syromolotov said.