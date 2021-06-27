Russia Takes Spacecraft of ISS Cargo Mission to Baikonur Launch Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and the Progress MS-17 cargo spaceship were taken to the Baikonur spaceport to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

In late May, a space source told Sputnik that the spaceship's launch is scheduled for June 30, while its docking to the ISS will take place on July 2.

"In line with the decision of the state commission, the space rocket was taken to the [Baikonur] launching complex number 31," the statement read.

The agency added that the cargo ship will carry 470 kilograms (1,036 Pounds) of fuel for refueling the ISS, 420 liters (111 gallons) of drinking water and 40 kilograms of air and oxygen as well as 1,509 kilograms of various equipment and materials, such as maintenance machinery, medical purpose goods, clothes and food.