Russia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russia has started testing a new drone with an onboard radar system for reconnaissance of ground targets, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle for radar and radio-technical reconnaissance was created by the Kronshtadt company on the basis of the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone.

Right now, its flight tests are underway," the source said.

He added that the multifunctional radar system that the new drone is equipped with allows reconnaissance of various ground targets.